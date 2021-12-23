San Antonio Peruvian restaurant Rocoto's Grill will permanently close its doors in January 

click image Instagram / rocotosgrill

Rocotos Grill is set to close its doors early next year, after more than eleven years in business.

One of San Antonio’s only Peruvian restaurants will permanently shut down in early January after more than 11 years in business.Rocoto's Grill, located at 10555 Culebra Road, shared the news Monday in a Facebook post, saying “after deep reflection, we have come to the difficult decision of closing our doors.”The post didn't disclose the reason for the closure, but did offer a spot of hope for those who will mourn the eatery's loss: "This is not a goodbye, but a see you later.”Fans of the grill’s Peruvian fare — from rotisserie chicken to cebiche to traditionally-prepared whole red snapper — have until Jan. 9 to get their final meals, according to the Facebook post.