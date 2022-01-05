San Antonio police arrest delivery man on charges he exposed himself on Ring door camera 

A San Antonio Instacart customer didn’t just get groceries but an unwanted sexual performance when the delivery driver was caught masturbating on the victim's front doorstep, according to a News4SA report.

Xavier Downs, 29, was captured on a Ring doorbell's motion-activated camera dropping his pants and exposing himself after dropping off the customer’s H-E-B groceries in September, the TV station reported, citing a police report.



The driver was charged with two counts of indecent exposure on Sunday, according to the story.





According to an arrest affidavit cited by News4, Downs allegedly dropped off the groceries only to return moments later — this time dropping his pants and stroking his genitals. Downs then fled the scene after the customer’s dog began barking, according to the report.



It’s not the first time Downs is accused of failing to keep his pickle in his pants during a delivery, according to a KSAT report. Police told that station he was accused of a similar incident while delivering food for Door Dash last February.

Downs is out on a $3,500 bond, according to News4.