Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 08, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio police arrest officer over patrol vehicle found abandoned on train tracks 

By
click to enlarge A San Antonio officer now faces charges over allegations he abandoned his patrol vehicle. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • A San Antonio officer now faces charges over allegations he abandoned his patrol vehicle.
The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own after a patrol vehicle was discovered abandoned on railroad tracks near downtown with its license plates and laptop computer missing, KSAT reports.

On Monday, the department booked officer Nesta Reid, a five-year force veteran, in connection with the incident, according the TV station.



Initially, Reid told investigators he returned his cruiser to SAPD's Central Substation on Friday, something confirmed by vehicle locator data, according to earlier reports. However, a source familiar with the incident told KSAT that investigators didn't think the story added up.

According to the station's latest report, SAPD determined that Reid struck a barrier while driving the vehicle, resulting in "minimal damage." Police said the officer attempted to cover up the crash before ditching his cruiser, the station reports. 

Reid now faces charges of vehicle theft, roadway obstruction and evidence tampering, KSAT notes, citing police records.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Investigators doubt San Antonio police officer's story about cruiser found abandoned on train tracks Read More

  2. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas Read More

  3. Grocery chain Kroger elbows its way into San Antonio with Amazon-inspired delivery model Read More

  4. San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot Read More

  5. Oil tycoon Kelcy Warren sues Beto O’Rourke alleging defamation over power grid criticism Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation