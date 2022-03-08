San Antonio police arrest officer over patrol vehicle found abandoned on train tracks 

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
A San Antonio officer now faces charges over allegations he abandoned his patrol vehicle.
The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own after a patrol vehicle was discovered abandoned on railroad tracks near downtown with its license plates and laptop computer missing, KSAT reports
.
On Monday, the department booked officer Nesta Reid, a five-year force veteran, in connection with the incident, according the TV station.
Initially, Reid told investigators he returned his cruiser to SAPD's Central Substation on Friday, something confirmed by vehicle locator data, according to earlier reports
. However, a source familiar with the incident told KSAT that investigators didn't think the story added up.
According to the station's latest report, SAPD determined that Reid struck a barrier while driving the vehicle, resulting in "minimal damage." Police said the officer attempted to cover up the crash before ditching his cruiser, the station reports.
Reid now faces charges of vehicle theft, roadway obstruction and evidence tampering, KSAT notes, citing police records.
