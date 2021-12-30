San Antonio police officer suspended for sending text messages to woman he met on call 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A San Antonio police officer served a recent suspension over a string of text messages he sent to a woman he met on a call.

A San Antonio police officer was suspended without pay for 20 days over allegations that he exchanged texts with a woman he met on a disturbance call that made her feel "uncomfortable," KSAT reports Officer Juan Bruno was dispatched to a June 18 disturbance call on South New Braunfels Avenue involving the woman, the station reports, citing police records. “What is your name, beautiful?” he asked her, according to body cam footage referenced by the report.A minute after clearing the call, Bruno began sending a series of texts to the woman complimenting her appearance, asking if she was married and adding "a woman fine as you, I'm sure that I'm not the only one who notice how special you are," according to records obtained by KSAT.The woman told SAPD that Bruno initiated the text exchange and that she stopped responding because his line of questioning made her feel “uncomfortable.”

Bruno served the suspension from Nov. 28 to Dec. 17, according to KSAT. Initially, he received a 30-day suspension, but the penalty was reduced after he filed an appeal.

