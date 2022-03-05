Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 05, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas 

By
click to enlarge Keystone School, located in the Monte Vista Historic District, was named one of the 10 best high schools in Texas.
  • Keystone School, located in the Monte Vista Historic District, was named one of the 10 best high schools in Texas.
A new report has named San Antonio's private Keystone School one of the best high schools in Texas.

The report by Stacker, an online data analysis and media company, ranked Keystone as the 10th best high school in the Lone Star State in an analysis that includes both public and private institutions. The school, which teaches grades pre-K through 12th, was the only Alamo City campus to grab a spot in the top 10.

Stacker complied its list by analyzing student and teacher reviews, test scores and college attendance figures collected from online ranking site Niche. Unlike Niche's ranking system, the list organized by Stacker includes both public and private high schools.



Stacker's 10 best high schools in Texas:
  1. St. Mark's School of Texas (Dallas, private school)
  2. St. John's School (Houston, private school)
  3. School for the Talented & Gifted (Dallas, public magnet school)
  4. Greenhill School (Addison, private school)
  5. The Hockaday School (Dallas, private school)
  6. St. Stephens Episcopal School (Austin, private school)
  7. The John Cooper School (The Woodlands, private school)
  8. The Awty International School (Houston, private school)
  9. Liberal Arts & Science Academy (Austin, public magnet school)
  10. Keystone School (San Antonio, private school)
 Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot Read More

  2. CPS Energy spent more than $200,000 on housing for current and former execs, records show Read More

  3. Willie Nelson still set to perform in New Braunfels despite San Antonio concert cancellations Read More

  4. Elon Musk, Chuck Tingle vs. Greg Abbott: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. Texas congressman Van Taylor suspends campaign after admitting to affair with former jihadi bride Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation