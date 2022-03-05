San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas 

click to enlarge
Keystone School, located in the Monte Vista Historic District, was named one of the 10 best high schools in Texas.
A new report has named San Antonio's private Keystone School one of the best high schools in Texas.
The report by Stacker,
an online data analysis and media company, ranked Keystone as the 10th best high school in the Lone Star State in an analysis that includes both public and private institutions. The school, which teaches grades pre-K through 12th, was the only Alamo City campus to grab a spot in the top 10.
Stacker complied its list
by analyzing student and teacher reviews, test scores and college attendance figures collected from online ranking site Niche
. Unlike Niche's
ranking system, the list organized by Stacker
includes both public and private high schools.
Stacker's 10 best high schools in Texas:
- St. Mark's School of Texas (Dallas, private school)
- St. John's School (Houston, private school)
- School for the Talented & Gifted (Dallas, public magnet school)
- Greenhill School (Addison, private school)
- The Hockaday School (Dallas, private school)
- St. Stephens Episcopal School (Austin, private school)
- The John Cooper School (The Woodlands, private school)
- The Awty International School (Houston, private school)
- Liberal Arts & Science Academy (Austin, public magnet school)
- Keystone School (San Antonio, private school)