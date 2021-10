San Antonio professor hosts Food Network digital series about Dia de Muertos traditions, recipes 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Food Network

San Antonio professor Keli Rosa Cabunoc Romero (left) and Malena Gonzalez-Cid on the set of “The Día de los Muertos Menu."

San Antonio's Keli Rosa Cabunoc Romero is tapping into her heritage — and the talents of her friends — to share authentic and indigenous recipes via a new Food Network digital series, the Express-News reports A community organizer, musician and professor of Mexican American studies at Northwest Vista College, Romero is hosting a five-episode show called, available via the cable channel's website and social media accounts.In the series, Romero speaks with guests about the ways they honor their departed loved ones with food — a key component of Mexico's Día de los Muertos holiday.The first episode , which dropped last week, features San Antonio food educator Joaquin Muerte Abrego preparing pozole verde, which he makes to honor his grandparents. His vegetarian version of the comforting soup uses mushrooms in place of the traditional chicken or pork.Abrego’s pozole verde recipe is one of many from the series published on the Food Network website, alongside ones for churros, tamales and Tex-Mex mole.The remaining episodes are set to be released over the next four Wednesdays. During those, Romero will get an assist from baker Maricela Olguin and Malena Gonzalez-Cid, executive director of the Centro Cultural Aztlan, the daily reports.The tapings took place at West Side drinkery Jaime’s Place, thereports. The bar’s namesake, Jaime Macias, and his wife Dorothy will also be guests in an upcoming episode.