February 14, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio Public Library to feature Julia Quinn, author of Bridgerton novels, in virtual panel 

click to enlarge Quinn's Bridgerton novels were adapted as a Netflix series, which returns for a second season on March 25. - LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX
  • Liam Daniel / Netflix
  • Quinn's Bridgerton novels were adapted as a Netflix series, which returns for a second season on March 25.
As a tie-in to its annual Pop Madness event, the San Antonio Public Library is hosting author Julia Quinn for a virtual panel on Saturday, March 5.

Quinn wrote the popular Bridgerton romance novels, which have since been adapted as a Netflix television series, with a second season slated for release March 25. At one point, all eight books in Quinn's Bridgerton series were on the New York Times Bestseller list simultaneously.



The Zoom panel will feature a conversation and Q&A moderated by novelist Jeffe Kennedy. For those who want to catch up on reading prior to the event, the library has Quinn's Bridgerton books available for checkout, and holds can be placed online.

The library's Pop Madness pop culture convention will be held in-person at the Igo Branch Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway, on Saturday, May 28. Festivities will include guest authors and artists, cosplay, anime, crafts and other activities.


Free, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Zoom, guides.mysapl.org/popmadness.

