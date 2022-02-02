Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2022

San Antonio quartet Agarita showcases glass-blower Gini Garcia in latest free concert 

By
click to enlarge Agarita (from left): Marisa Bushman, Ignacio Gallego, Daniel Anastasio and Sarah Silver Manzke. - COURTESY OF AGARITA
  • Courtesy of Agarita
  • Agarita (from left): Marisa Bushman, Ignacio Gallego, Daniel Anastasio and Sarah Silver Manzke.
Agarita continues its season of collaborative concerts with a performance inspired by the artistic practice of glass-blower Gini Garcia, founder and creative director of Garcia Art Glass.

Glass-blowing is perhaps a discipline well-suited to musical interpretation — its practice requires both careful planning as well as the ability to improvise in the moment when the heat is on.



The quartet — comprised of Sarah Silver Manzke, violin; Marisa Bushman, viola; Ignacio Gallego, cello; and Daniel Anastasio on piano — presents a series of free concerts across San Antonio in both traditional performance spaces and surprising venues, including its Humble Hall, a mobile concert venue that allows the ensemble to bring music directly to the community.

For this performance, Agarita will be joined by flutist Jessica Petrasek and percussionist Joseph Petrasek.

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, The Warehouse on Burleson, 221 Burleson St., agarita.org.

