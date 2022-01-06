Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 06, 2022

San Antonio ranked 4th hottest housing market by online site Zillow, beating out Austin 

By
San Antonio ranked No. 4 in Zillow's new study on the hottest new housing markets of 2022, beating out Austin,
  • In Your Eyes Photography
  • San Antonio ranked No. 4 in Zillow's new study on the hottest new housing markets of 2022, beating out Austin,

San Antonio ranks as Texas' hottest housing market and at No. 4 in the nation, according to a new study from real estate site Zillow.



Tampa, Florida, topped Zillow's list, while tenth-ranked Austin was the only other Texas market to breach the top 10. 


The report analyzed key indicators from the 50 largest U.S. real estate markets, including anticipated annual appreciation, housing inventory and net new number of home-owning households.


However, the most important indicator measured by Zillow is the projected number of “new jobs per new housing unit permitted,” a measure on which San Antonio performed exceptionally well.

The Alamo City added nearly 49,000 new jobs in 2020 alone, according to an Express-News report. As reported previously by the Current, roughly 6% of new jobs in San Antonio that year paid six-figure salaries. 


The Zillow analysis follows a string of reports on the Alamo City's booming housing market. Among those, the National Association of Realtors named the SA one of the most undervalued markets, and Redfin listed three neighborhoods here among its hottest for 2022.


“San Antonio has been one of these places where when the economy is popping, it’s off the charts,” Trinity University Political Science Professor Juan Sepulveda said. “But when things tank in the economy, we’re not as bad either.”


The downside to the city's hot housing market is that it means higher prices. According to the San Antonio Board of Realtors' most recent market report, the average home price locally hit a record $359,545 in November, up 17% from a year ago.


