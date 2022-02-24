Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 24, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio ranked as best city in Texas for Black professionals to live, beating Austin 

By
click to enlarge Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart's A New Day Pediatric Psychology is one of the many Black-owned businesses in San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / ANEWDAYPSYCH
  • Instagram / anewdaypsych
  • Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart's A New Day Pediatric Psychology is one of the many Black-owned businesses in San Antonio.
The size of San Antonio's Black population may lag that of other big Texas metros, but as a "majority-minority" city, it's one of the best places for Black professionals to work and live, according to a recent analysis.

A new report from online marketplace Apartment List ranked the Alamo City as the best place for Black professionals to live in Texas and the third-best location in the U.S.



Researchers cited San Antonio's low unemployment rate among Black residents, which stands at just 6.1%, and its high number of Black college graduates as reasons for the ranking. They also noted the city's slew of Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses.

Several other Texas cities also ranked among best spots for Black professionals. Houston, the U.S. metro with the most diverse population, is the second-best city in Texas and the fourth-best nationally. Dallas came in at No. 5 in the country, and Austin tied with Baltimore for No. 9.

Apartment List's Best Cities for Black Professionals:
1. Washington, D.C
2. Atlanta
3. San Antonio
4. Houston
5. Dallas
6. Raleigh, North Carolina
7. Lakeland, Florida
8. Orlando, Florida
9. Austin and Baltimore (Tie)

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College Read More

  2. Former chief of Texas' grid says Greg Abbott made the call to keep power prices high during freeze Read More

  3. Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy, collected $1 million paycheck after departure Read More

  4. City of San Antonio will push back decision on Brackenridge trees, hold three public-input meetings Read More

  5. San Antonio offering incentives for revamped DeLorean company despite its murky future Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation