San Antonio ranked as best city in Texas for Black professionals to live, beating Austin 

Dr. Ann Louise Lockhart's A New Day Pediatric Psychology is one of the many Black-owned businesses in San Antonio.

The size of San Antonio's Black population may lag that of other big Texas metros, but as a "majority-minority" city, it's one of the best places for Black professionals to work and live, according to a recent analysis. new report from online marketplace Apartment List ranked the Alamo City as the best place for Black professionals to live in Texas and the third-best location in the U.S.Researchers cited San Antonio's low unemployment rate among Black residents, which stands at just 6.1%, and its high number of Black college graduates as reasons for the ranking. They also noted the city's slew of Black entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses.

Several other Texas cities also ranked among best spots for Black professionals. Houston, the U.S. metro with the most diverse population , is the second-best city in Texas and the fourth-best nationally. Dallas came in at No. 5 in the country, and Austin tied with Baltimore for No. 9.Apartment List's Best Cities for Black Professionals:1. Washington, D.C2. Atlanta3. San Antonio4. Houston5. Dallas6. Raleigh, North Carolina7. Lakeland, Florida8. Orlando, Florida9. Austin and Baltimore (Tie)