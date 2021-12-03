San Antonio River Walk, Alamo among Yelp’s 10 best places in Texas for holiday lights 

-
The San Antonio River Walk is one of Yelp’s top ten places in Texas for holiday lights.
’Tis the season for twinkling lights, and four San Antonio landmarks have landed on review site Yelp’s list of the 10 best Texas spots to revel in holiday ambiance.
The River Walk, the Pearl Historic District, the Alamo and the Far West side’s Elf Acres landed at No. 1, No. 2, No. 5 and No. 9, respectively, based on Yelp’s analysis. The site zeroed in on spots featuring relevant keywords and ranked them based on factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
The Pearl Historic District is one of Yelp’s top ten places in Texas for holiday lights.
San Antonio's Windcrest suburb earned the 15th spot on the list, though we suspect that ranking may rise thanks to newfound national interest in the neighborhood.
Windcrest residents John and Brenda Wilson recently found themselves $50,000 richer after winning the Nov. 28 episode of ABC's The Great Christmas Light Fight
with their "Sweetest Christmas Memories" display.
For a longer list of local spots to check out holiday lights, check out the Current
's slideshow on the 23 best places to see Christmas lights
within driving distance of San Antonio.
