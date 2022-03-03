Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 03, 2022 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio rock arts-and-retail space The Corn Pound opens this weekend with live music, exhibits 

By
click to enlarge Flagship Records is one of the businesses operating at the new Corn-Pound facility. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE CORN POUND
  • Courtesy Photo / The Corn Pound
  • Flagship Records is one of the businesses operating at the new Corn-Pound facility.
Cowpunk musician and Saustex Records honcho Jeff Smith is trying on yet another ten-gallon hat: that of real-estate impresario.

Smith, frontman for the Hickoids, will hold a weekend-long grand opening for The Corn Pound, a Windcrest space he bills as a "new arts facility and retail space serving San Antonio's underground rock 'n' roll community." Those familiar with the Hickoids know that corn features prominently in the band's aesthetic, including the names of releases such as We're In It for the Corn.



The "arts facility" part of The Corn Pound applies because it houses Jett Bass Studio, a multi-track recording facility that includes hourly rehearsal spaces. Tex Pop In Exile, a nonprofit preserving San Antonio music history, and gallery space Fourth Wall Broken also occupy the building, as do offices for the High Voltage Music Program, Wacky Souvenir Lathe Cuts and Smith's Saustex Records.

click to enlarge The Corn Pound is located in Windcrest. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE CORN POUND
  • Courtesy Photo / The Corn Pound
  • The Corn Pound is located in Windcrest.
  As for the "retail" part, the compound is home to Flagship Records, a shop focused on '70s, '80s and '90s punk and underground vinyl and merchandise, along with vintage clothing boutique Vivintage Threads.

Coinciding with the opening, Tex Pop In Exile will feature the exhibit "Blame It on the Beatles," which highlights the Alamo City's '60s and '70s garage rock scene. Fourth Wall Broken will open a show of works by Ed Hamell, best known for his folk-punk musical alter ego Hamell on Trial.

click to enlarge San Antonio musician Harvey McLaughlin is among the performers christening The Corn Pound this weekend. - OSCAR MORENO
  • Oscar Moreno
  • San Antonio musician Harvey McLaughlin is among the performers christening The Corn Pound this weekend.
And, as to be expected, Smith has booked musical entertainment for the Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6 opening ceremonies. The free performances include:
  • San Antonio piano madman Harvey McLaughlin on Friday at 7 p.m.
  • Hamell on Trial, rowdy Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jack Shit and pop-flavored country folk performer Bill Wise on Saturday at 4 p.m.
  • Long-running Alamo City Tex-Mex garage rock outfit The Krayolas on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Corn-Pound is located at 6336 Montgomery Drive.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Gin Blossoms scrap San Antonio show, rest of tour after bassist's injury Read More

  2. At Bill Callahan's San Antonio show, the beauty of the music and Confluence Park became one Read More

  3. Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio singer Joe Bravo, a West Side soul and Tejano legend, has died Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Gary Numan, Sevendust, Hippie Sabotage and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation