San Antonio scores lackluster rating in annual ranking of world airports 

Meanwhile, Houston's William P. Hobby International Airport took the top ranking of five stars, and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport landed four.
In naming Houston Hobby as Texas' top-ranked airport, Skytrax cited its "wide range of substantial guest experience upgrades to the terminal interiors, passenger facilities and customer service initiatives."
In contrast, the consulting firm reported that a "lack of retail and dining options in the pre-security area" hurt San Antonio International's score.
The Alamo City's middling star rating comes shortly after city council approved a $2.5 billion improvement plan for the airport, which includes the construction of a third terminal and 14 new gates. City officials hope to increase passenger traffic to 18 million annually over the next two decades.
Those flying in and out of SAT will have to wait a while before they see improvements, however. The plan is awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, and upgrades won't be completed until 2040.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.