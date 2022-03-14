San Antonio-set animated series Undone's second season gets April release date 

Though it was quickly renewed for a second season after its 2019 premiere, news regarding Amazon's animated series Undone has been scant — until now.
At SXSW, Amazon revealed that the show's next season will debut April 29 on Prime Video, Gizmodo reports.
Co-created by BoJack Horseman's Raphael Bob-Waksburg and Kate Purdy — the latter a San Antonio native — the series stars Rosa Salazar as Alma, who after a car crash discovers she has the ability to move through time.
In addition to the release date, Amazon posted three clips from the forthcoming season on YouTube, as well as a season one recap. In the clips, Alma discovers that her sister Becca (Angelique Cabral) has a similar supernatural ability, and the pair also confront their mother about a secret and try to get information about their mother from their grandmother.
