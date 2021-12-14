Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 14, 2021 Movies

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-shot biopic Selena, a South Texas favorite, added to the National Film Registry 

By
click to enlarge The 1997 biopic Selena was Jennifer Lopez's first major role. - COURTESY PHOTO / WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Courtesy Photo / Warner Home Video
  • The 1997 biopic Selena was Jennifer Lopez's first major role.
Selena, the 1997 biopic of Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, is one of 25 new additions to the National Film Registry, alongside other cultural touchstones including Return of the Jedi and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Selena, which featured star Jennifer Lopez in her first major role, was largely shot in San Antonio and remains a South Texas favorite. The late singer's music continues to resonate with audiences, and this year, she received a posthumous Grammy for Lifetime Achievement.



The Library of Congress adds 25 new movies annually to the National Film Registry, which helps shine a spotlight on the library's efforts to archive and protect American movie history.

Edward James Olmos, who played Selena's father in the film, told the Library of Congress the movie resonates because it's a universal family story that happens to be about South Texas Mexican-Americans.

“It will stand the test of time,” Olmos said. “[It’s] a masterpiece because it allows people to learn about themselves by watching other peoples’ culture.”

Other films added to the registry this year range from classic Alfred Hitchcock thriller Strangers on a Train and '80s horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street to taboo-breaking John Waters cult classic Pink Flamingos and Sounder, a portrayal of an African-American family persevering through poverty and racism.

Some of the 825 titles included in the NFR are available to view online for free in the National Screening Room.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Movies »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Movies

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Yet another San Antonio-area family wins $50,000 on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight Read More

  2. Zeros and Ones writer-director Abel Ferrara discusses storytelling, making a film during pandemic Read More

  3. San Antonio family wins $50,000 prize on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight Read More

  4. Mi Familia: Encanto’s top-tier stars chat about superpowers, favorite tíos and family reputations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation