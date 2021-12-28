San Antonio singing drag queen Ada Vox powers her way into the Queen of the Universe finale 

click to enlarge Paramount+

After making her break on American Idol in 2018, Ada Vox is now competing on the new series Queen of the Universe.

Universe's season finale will stream Thursday, December 30.

San Antonio's Ada Vox has belted her way into the finals for, the new Paramount+ singing competition show for drag performers.Vox's powerful performance of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You" earned her a spot on the season finale of the RuPaul-produced show, where she'll compete againstCanela, Braziljudgesvocal take on the Lizzo tune. However, she landed in the bottom three based on her stage attire, narrowly edging out two other contestants for her slot in the finale.The show's judging panel — singers Vanessa Williams and Leona Lewis along with drag performers Michelle Visage and Trixie Mattel — has repeatedly praised the San Antonian for her vocal prowess but urged her to up her game when it comes to makeup and attire.