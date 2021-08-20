San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits will debut line of CBD-infused treats this fall

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Chamoy City Limits
Mexican Candy Edibles' Delta 8 dreamsicle.
San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits this fall will debut Mexican Candy Edibles, a CBD-infused line of sweets that will include ice pops, pecan pralines and sugary hard candies.
“I’m being very precise with developing my formulas, designing all of the packaging … we’re in a good place,” Chamoy City Limits owner Ana Fernandez told the Current
. “We’re making all of these things by hand and ready to offer something really unique to San Antonio.”
With its colorful mangonadas, spicy chili con carne and sweet and sour chamoy cups, Chamoy City Limits’ extensive menu has gained a cult following since its 2014 inception. The new CBD-driven venture, set to launch officially in September, will operate out of Fernandez's Monte Vista-area shop.
“What’s different about our line is that we manufacture our own product,” she added. “Other local places that sell CDB are retailers, but this is totally ours.”
The initial lineup will feature around five items, including a Delta-8 dreamsicle, handmade gummies and chewy pecan praline candy. Folks interested in staying up to date on the Mexican Candy Edibles launch can sign up for updates on the shop’s website
