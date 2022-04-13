San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Spurs guard Josh Richardson is looking to pick up $11.5 million for a sprawling mansion he put on the market last week in Miami.
Richardson bought the home in 2018 for just shy of $4.2 million during his five-year run with the Miami Heat, according to property records. However, now that he's with the Silver and Black, it appears Florida is in the 28-year-old athlete's rearview mirror.
The 5,300-square-foot property has views of the bay and the downtown skyline as well as 240 feet of water access, according to its online listing. The seven-bedroom, seven-bath residence also is equipped with an Infinity edge pool that overlooks Miami's Southeast Bay, plus a home theater, an elevator and a three-car garage.
This home is listed by Jeff Koebel
with Montgomery & Koebel Inc.
All photos by Realtor.com.