April 13, 2022

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

By San Antonio Current Staff

Spurs guard Josh Richardson is looking to pick up $11.5 million for a sprawling mansion he put on the market last week in Miami.

Richardson bought the home in 2018 for just shy of $4.2 million during his five-year run with the Miami Heat, according to property records. However, now that he's with the Silver and Black, it appears Florida is in the 28-year-old athlete's rearview mirror.

The 5,300-square-foot property has views of the bay and the downtown skyline as well as 240 feet of water access, according to its online listing. The seven-bedroom, seven-bath residence also is equipped with an Infinity edge pool that overlooks Miami's Southeast Bay, plus a home theater, an elevator and a three-car garage.

This home is listed by Jeff Koebel with Montgomery & Koebel Inc.

All photos by Realtor.com.
Scroll down to view images

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
Realtor.com

