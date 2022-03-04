Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 04, 2022

San Antonio Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray will be pivotal in Monday's matchup with the Lakers 

  • The Spurs will face the Lakers at the AT&T Center on Monday.
NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs tip off a seven-game homestand on Monday with a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

When the teams battled in LA back in December, the Spurs closed out the Staples Center with a 138-110 rout, punctuated by 30 points from reserve Keita Bates-Diop. Lonnie Walker IV delivered with 21 points off the bench for the Spurs during a rare off night for Murray.



That performance aside, Murray continues to astound this season, becoming the franchise leader in triple-doubles and posting consecutive 30-point games during the team’s recent Rodeo Road Trip.

Following the departure of Derrick White to the Boston Celtics via trade, Walker continues to elevate his play as he settles into rhythm on the court.

With only 18 games remaining on the regular season calendar, expect Murray and the young Spurs to stay competitive with a run to the league’s Play-In Tournament on the line.

$48-$3,500, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Mar. 7, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

