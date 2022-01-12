San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers look to stay healthy ahead of Saturday matchup at AT&T Center 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs will play the Clippers at the AT&T Center Saturday.

On New Year’s Eve, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue became the 10th NBA head coach to enter the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season.With Dejounte Murray, Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV all recently sidelined due to protocols, the Spurs continue to navigate a relentless league schedule in the midst of an unprecedented COVID surge that has wreaked havoc on NBA rosters. For the Clippers, this includes key injuries to All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.When the two teams clashed in Los Angeles last month, George led all scorers with 25 points. Murray was masterful for the Spurs, notching a 24-point, 13-assist, and 11-rebound triple-double in a commanding 116-92 victory for San Antonio. Murray now boasts the most triple-doubles in a season for a Spurs player, with slightly less than half the schedule remaining on the calendar.Expect another All-Star caliber performance from Murray against the Clippers, as he continues to play his way back to NBA conditioning.