January 12, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers look to stay healthy ahead of Saturday matchup at AT&T Center 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs will play the Clippers at the AT&T Center Saturday. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs will play the Clippers at the AT&T Center Saturday.
On New Year’s Eve, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue became the 10th NBA head coach to enter the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season.

With Dejounte Murray, Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV all recently sidelined due to protocols, the Spurs continue to navigate a relentless league schedule in the midst of an unprecedented COVID surge that has wreaked havoc on NBA rosters. For the Clippers, this includes key injuries to All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.



When the two teams clashed in Los Angeles last month, George led all scorers with 25 points. Murray was masterful for the Spurs, notching a 24-point, 13-assist, and 11-rebound triple-double in a commanding 116-92 victory for San Antonio. Murray now boasts the most triple-doubles in a season for a Spurs player, with slightly less than half the schedule remaining on the calendar.

Expect another All-Star caliber performance from Murray against the Clippers, as he continues to play his way back to NBA conditioning.

$15-$1660, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

