December 03, 2021

San Antonio Spurs face off Tuesday against the Knicks' All-Star tandem of Randle and Walker 

The Spurs play the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
  • The Spurs play the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
The San Antonio Spurs open a five-game homestand at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks and their All-Star tandem of Julius Randle and Kemba Walker.

Randle elevated his game last season, leading the Knicks to a playoff appearance for the first time since 2013, while earning Most Improved Player and All-NBA Second Team honors along the way.



With career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals, point guard Dejounte Murray has taken a similar leap in his sixth season with the Spurs, positing his name in the Most Improved Player conversation.

Just last month, Murray secured the sixth triple double of his career and his second this season against the Lakers. Murray’s playmaking was on full display in Los Angeles, and he finished the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, even though the Spurs ended up with a 106-114 loss.

Murray’s floor leadership and tone-setting defense will continue to prove critical for the young Spurs as the losses mount.

$10-$820, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

