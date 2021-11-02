San Antonio Spurs look to overcome growing pains with two home matchups against the Mavs 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

Following a 96-102 loss to the Nuggets in Denver, where he paced San Antonio with 27 points, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson succinctly summed up his team’s turnover-plagued performance.“Just bad decision-making,” Johnson told reporters. “We just made some stupid decisions. It happens in basketball. We’re a young team. We’ll just go into tomorrow’s game and make some corrections and get better.”The young Spurs responded with a 111-121 defeat at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio, reminding hoops realists that there are no moral victories in the association.Improved ball movement and cohesion on the defensive end of the floor have been early season calling cards for the Spurs, with expectations that these enhancements will ultimately translate to wins.A pair of Southwest Division showdowns with Luka Doncic and the longtime rival Dallas Mavericks will offer a fresh opportunity to fight through the growing pains for the Spurs.