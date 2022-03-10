San Antonio Spurs look to shore up home record on Friday as they face Utah Jazz 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs will play the Utah Jazz on Friday at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs' latest Rodeo Road Trip included a return to playing .500 basketball, albeit in an eight-game window.With that in the rearview mirror, San Antonio is looking to shore up its record at home on Friday night against the surging Utah Jazz.When the two squads squared off at the AT&T Center back in December, Wagner High School product Jordan Clarkson paced both teams with 23 points in his homecoming, sparking a 110-104 win for the Jazz.Flanked by All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Clarkson, the league's Sixth Man of the Year, has played a key role in the Jazz's push to secure home court advantage to start the post-season.Timely contributions from Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV have been difference makers for the Spurs during a crucial seven-game homestand.A spot in the league's Play-In Tournament remains within reach for a youthful squad led by Dejounte Murray, who continues to turn heads in a breakout career-altering campaign.