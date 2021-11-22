Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Spurs look to turn corner on Friday as they face Jason Tatum and the Celtics 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs face the Celtics on Friday. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs face the Celtics on Friday.
Reflecting on a recent home loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich plainly surmised his young team’s late game struggles.

“You don’t want to lose games because you didn’t execute,” Popovich told reporters. “We’re not ready to be a team that’s just flowing in the fourth quarter. That’s going to take some time, but it’s hard in the meantime because no one likes losing. We just have to stick with it, understand what the mistakes are and hope that they reduce as the year goes along, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”



Next up for the Spurs is a Friday night showdown with Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Tatum scorched the Spurs for 60 points last May in Boston, tying Larry Bird’s franchise record for most points scored in a game.

With former Spur Ime Udoka handling head coaching duties, and Tatum recently breaking out of a scoring slump, the Celtics appear to have weathered an early season rough patch.

San Antonio looks to turn the corner at home before a tough three-game road trip.

$21-$2,702, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS-TV.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Celebrate the holidays the San Antonio way with Las Nuevas Tamaleras at the Carver Center Read More

  2. San Antonio's Ford Holiday River Parade promises festive fun for 40th annual celebration Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday Read More

  4. Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio rescheduled for February 2022 Read More

  5. Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation