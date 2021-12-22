Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 22, 2021

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili and Becky Hammon among 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame nominees 

  • Manu Ginobili (left) and Becky Hammon have both been nominated for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.
Manu Ginobili, who helped the Spurs win four NBA championships, and team assistant coach Becky Hammon are among the nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Longtime NBA coach George Karl, who played for San Antonio from 1973-1978, is also on the list.

Ginobili helped dominate the court during the Spurs' 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 championship years and also won an Olympic gold medal for his native Argentina in 2004. The San Antonio fan favorite earned a reputation for executing dramatic plays and introducing the Eurostep to the U.S. league.

Hammon, a multi-time WNBA All-Star with the San Antonio Stars, became the first woman to serve as full-time assistant coach in NBA history when she took the role with the Spurs in 2014. In December 2020, she became the first female acting head coach in NBA history after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected during a game.

The Class of 2022 will be announced in April during the Final Four college hoops tournament in New Orleans. An induction ceremony is set for September in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball.

