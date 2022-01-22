San Antonio Spurs partner with low-cost air carrier VivaAerobus on branded plane 

The new relationship between the Spurs and VivaAerobus will include a Spurs team-branded Airbus A320, which will feature the team's logo on the tail wing and "Por Vida" painted on the belly of the plane. Take-off of the Spurs jet is expected this spring, and it will fly to several Mexican cities from San Antonio International Airport.
"Our strategic objective, our vision 2025, is really to expand and bring together the fastest growing region in North America, which is Monterrey, San Antonio, and Austin and every place in between," CEO of VivaAerobus Juan Carlos Zuazua told MySA.
Other than the Spurs-themed plane, the partnership between the Spurs and VivaAerobus also will include Spanish-language advertising for the Mexican-based carrier during home games at the AT&T Center.
