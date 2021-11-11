Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 11, 2021

San Antonio Spurs putting arena naming rights for AT&T Center on the market for first time in 20 years 

click to enlarge Telecom company AT&T's deal with Spurs Sports & Entertainment was worth $2 million a year. - INSTAGRAM / @ATTCENTER
  • Telecom company AT&T's deal with Spurs Sports & Entertainment was worth $2 million a year.
Say goodbye to the AT&T Center.

For the first time in 20 years, Spurs Sports & Entertainment is putting the naming rights to the NBA team's 19,000-seat arena on the sales block.  

SS&E's partnership with AT&T will end following the 2021-22 season, and the team has retained Legends Global Partnerships, which has helped other teams including the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers secure stadium naming rights, to help it land a new deal.

The Spurs' contract with AT&T was worth $2 million annually. The team is looking to secure its new deal by fall 2022.

“Our next arena naming rights partner will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most passionate and diverse fan bases in all of professional sports," said Brandon Gayle, SS&E's chief operating officer. "We look forward to working with Legends to welcome a new partner that helps us deliver on our purpose of creating moments that excite, memories that endure and connections that strengthen our community.”

Initially, the arena was named the SBC Center, after the telecom company's moniker prior to its corporate takeover of AT&T. The merged company has since relocated its headquarters to Dallas and downsized its San Antonio corporate operations.

