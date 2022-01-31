Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 31, 2022

San Antonio Spurs unveil the team's 2022 Fiesta medal 

click to enlarge The new Spurs Fiesta medal depicts the team's colorful City Edition jersey. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO SPURS
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Spurs
  • The new Spurs Fiesta medal depicts the team's colorful City Edition jersey.
With Fiesta less than two months away, the San Antonio Spurs have unveiled the team's medal commemorating this year's citywide celebration.

The eye-catching turquoise, fuchsia and orange medal depicts the Spurs' 2022 City Edition jersey. Now available for pre-order, the collectable is a tribute to “the organization’s rich legacy with a nod to the future,” according to a team press release.



It's doubtful the colorful new design will brighten the playoff prospects for the struggling Spurs, now 19-32 and ranked 11th in the Western Conference. Even so, proceeds from the $10 medals will fund youth programs sponsored by Spurs Give, the team’s nonprofit arm.

Fiesta San Antonio is scheduled to begin on March 31 and wrap up April 10.

