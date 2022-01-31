San Antonio Spurs unveil the team's 2022 Fiesta medal 

The eye-catching turquoise, fuchsia and orange medal depicts the Spurs' 2022 City Edition jersey. Now available for pre-order, the collectable is a tribute to “the organization’s rich legacy with a nod to the future,” according to a team press release.
Fiesta San Antonio is scheduled to begin on March 31 and wrap up April 10.
