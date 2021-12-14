San Antonio Spurs will face a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs play the Hornets on Wednesday.

During San Antonio’s four-game winning streak that carried over from November, veteran forward Thaddeus Young described his team’s mindset: “That’s what we’ve been working on all season long. When we get a win, just basically trying to have that carry over to the next game, letting that win get thrown out the window. Not forget about it, but throw it out the window, because we have another game coming. That’s always been the case for us all season long, just trying to get to the next game and continuing to have a swing of momentum and a shift towards trying to build a streak.”Following those comments, the youthful Spurs went on to blow out the Trail Blazers in Portland and capture their signature win of the season in San Francisco with a stirring victory against the Warriors.As another four-game West Coast road trip approaches, San Antonio can ill afford to look past the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.