Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 14, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Spurs will face a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs play the Hornets on Wednesday. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs play the Hornets on Wednesday.
During San Antonio’s four-game winning streak that carried over from November, veteran forward Thaddeus Young described his team’s mindset: “That’s what we’ve been working on all season long. When we get a win, just basically trying to have that carry over to the next game, letting that win get thrown out the window. Not forget about it, but throw it out the window, because we have another game coming. That’s always been the case for us all season long, just trying to get to the next game and continuing to have a swing of momentum and a shift towards trying to build a streak.”

Following those comments, the youthful Spurs went on to blow out the Trail Blazers in Portland and capture their signature win of the season in San Francisco with a stirring victory against the Warriors.



As another four-game West Coast road trip approaches, San Antonio can ill afford to look past the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

$10-$1,660, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, CW35.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more Read More

  2. San Antonio dancer-turned-dress maker Lisa Perello returns to public eye with recent fashion show Read More

  3. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley bringing spoken-word show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Read More

  4. On Twitter, UTSA fans call team's slotting to Frisco Bowl after historic season 'awful' and 'lame as 'hell' Read More

  5. Folk saints, scarecrows and sea monsters (And other reasons to visit Artpace this winter) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation