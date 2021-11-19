San Antonio Spurs will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs face the Phoenix Suns at the AT&T Center on Monday, Nov. 22.

Earlier this month, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul notched the 10,336th assist of his career, passing Suns icon Steve Nash for third place on the league’s all-time list.Paul now trails only John Stockton and Jason Kidd in career assists, and his arrival in Phoenix last season proved to be a catalyst for the Suns’ potentially franchise-altering run to the NBA Finals.Heading into the new season, expectations were sky high for the Suns and their potent backcourt, which pairs Paul with ascending superstar Devin Booker. Early season shooting woes resulted in a slow start for the Suns, who have since turned things around with a timely winning streak.Like Phoenix, San Antonio also stumbled out of the gate, with an early season four-game string of losses that came despite stellar play from Spurs captain Dejounte Murray. In the absence of closer DeMar DeRozan, who signed a three-year, $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls this summer, the Spurs have struggled with crunch-time execution, resulting in a handful of tight losses.