San Antonio Spurs will need Derrick White to maintain the fire as they face Miami on Wednesday 

The Spurs will play Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Dec. 29.

Former NBA Finals foes return to San Antonio on Wednesday night when the Miami Heat square off against the Spurs.Propelled by the off-season acquisition of Kyle Lowry and steady play of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami has proved resilient in a much-improved Eastern Conference despite recent COVID concerns.The resurgence of catalyst Derrick White has been a game changer for the Spurs, who head into the biggest challenge of their campaign after their showdown with the Heat.A grueling seven-game road trip that tips off in Memphis against the Grizzlies and continues through the competitive East presents a steep climb for a youthful team still trying to secure its footing. Dejounte Murray’s brilliance as a playmaker and White’s emergence as San Antonio’s talisman should give the Spurs a chance to fight its way through another gauntlet.With Gregg Popovich less than 16 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in NBA history, optimism endures in San Antonio.