December 27, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio Spurs will need Derrick White to maintain the fire as they face Miami on Wednesday 

click to enlarge The Spurs will play Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Dec. 29. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs will play Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Dec. 29.
Former NBA Finals foes return to San Antonio on Wednesday night when the Miami Heat square off against the Spurs.

Propelled by the off-season acquisition of Kyle Lowry and steady play of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami has proved resilient in a much-improved Eastern Conference despite recent COVID concerns.



The resurgence of catalyst Derrick White has been a game changer for the Spurs, who head into the biggest challenge of their campaign after their showdown with the Heat.

A grueling seven-game road trip that tips off in Memphis against the Grizzlies and continues through the competitive East presents a steep climb for a youthful team still trying to secure its footing. Dejounte Murray’s brilliance as a playmaker and White’s emergence as San Antonio’s talisman should give the Spurs a chance to fight its way through another gauntlet.

With Gregg Popovich less than 16 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in NBA history, optimism endures in San Antonio.

$17-$1,660, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, KENS.

