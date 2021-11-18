Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 18, 2021

San Antonio staple Delicious Tamales will open first out-of-town location this month 

  • San Antonio’s Delicious Tamales is set to open its first Austin location this month.
Keep Austin Weird? Looks like Delicious Tamales would rather make Austin tasty.

The longtime San Antonio favorite will open its first out-of-town location this month, bringing its old-fashioned tamales to the state capital's downtown area, Austin Culture Map reports.  



Delicious' first Austin outpost will offer hot or cold tamales in more than a dozen varieties — including jalapeño cheese, savory pork and tomatillo chicken — just like its predecessor shops in SA, the news site reports.

Delicious Tamales operates six walk-up locations in San Antonio, as well as a 30,000-square-foot factory where it cooks and stone grinds corn to make masa for its storefront operations.

The Austin spot, located southeast of downtown at 1931 E. Oltorf St., will open in mid-November, Austin Culture Map reports.

Yep. Just in time for the holidays.

