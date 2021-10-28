San Antonio Starbucks employees scheduled for huge raises and could make up to $23 an hour 

click to enlarge
San Antonio Starbucks employees may soon see pay rates of up to $23 an hour.
By this time next year, San Antonio Starbucks baristas may be rolling in dough instead of coffee beans.
On Wednesday, the coffee chain announced plans to raise its minimum wage
to $15 per hour, with tenured staff set to make a possible $23 per hour.
Effective late January 2022, employees with two or more years of service could snag a 5% raise, while workers with five or more years under their belt could receive one of up to 10%.
At those rates, average pay for all Starbucks hourly employees will rise to nearly $17 per hour, with barista hourly rates ranging from $15 to $23 per hour — based on market and tenure — by summer of 2022.
“Today, we are announcing another historic investment in our partners, knowing that when we take care of our partners, they take care of our customers, and all stakeholders benefit,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. “This is how we continue to build a great and enduring company … one that is committed to the ideal that doing good for one another — and for society — is good for business over the long-term.”
The move is representative of food-focused concepts grasping for talent amid an ongoing foodservice industry labor shortage
.
The announcement comes almost a year after the Seattle-based company revealed plans to raise starting pay to at least $15 in the next few years. The wage increases will take place across the country, including all 1,240 Texas locations.
