Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 13, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio State Rep. Lyle Larson, increasingly at odds with the GOP, won't seek reelection 

By
click to enlarge State Rep. Lyle Larson was first elected to the Texas Lege in 2010. - FACEBOOK / LYLE LARSON
  • Facebook / Lyle Larson
  • State Rep. Lyle Larson was first elected to the Texas Lege in 2010.
State Rep. Lyle Larson, a San Antonio Republican who's resisted his party's continued rightward march, told constituents Wednesday that he's not running for reelection.

In a letter shared via his online channels, Larson said he won't represent the Alamo City's House District 122 again, citing legislation he frequently championed that would limit state elected officials to 12 years in office. He was first elected to the Texas Lege in 2010.



A former San Antonio councilman, Larson was the only Republican to oppose the voting-restrictions bill championed by Gov. Greg Abbott. He's also criticized his party over recent state legislation barring the teaching of critical race theory and stopping social media companies from ejecting users for posting hate speech.

"Texas leadership has taken us back 100 years in just 8 months," Larson tweeted in September. "Trying to make it harder to vote, censorship of social media and burning books they don’t agree with. No telling how much more damage they will do if they are left in charge."

Larson aligned himself with former House Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio and recently encouraged the fellow moderate Republican to seek statewide office. In 2018, Larson faced down an unsuccessful challenge from an Abbott-backed conservative candidate.

Former Bexar County district attorney Nico LaHood has already said he'll run for Larson's seat as a Republican. So has Elisa Chan, a former city council member who resigned after a recording surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

Mark Dorazio, a member of State Republican Executive Committee and former Bexar County GOP chair, also filed paperwork with the Texas Ethics Commission showing his interest in running, the Texas Tribune reports.

District 122, which spans north of San Antonio, is considered a GOP-safe territory.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. TikTok video of man calling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a 'douchebag' to his face goes viral Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by private employers Read More

  3. Sen. Ted Cruz blasts Joe Biden for taking a weekend trip, then jokes about his own Cancun vacation Read More

  4. Analysis: Intentional loopholes in Texas abortion law draw a judge’s rebuke Read More

  5. Study: new bills in the Texas Lege could cost taxpayers millions to pay for partisan election probes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation