San Antonio State Rep. Lyle Larson, increasingly at odds with the GOP, won't seek reelection 

State Rep. Lyle Larson was first elected to the Texas Lege in 2010.
State Rep. Lyle Larson, a San Antonio Republican who's resisted his party's continued rightward march, told constituents Wednesday that he's not running for reelection.
In a letter shared via his online channels
, Larson said he won't represent the Alamo City's House District 122 again, citing legislation he frequently championed that would limit state elected officials to 12 years in office. He was first elected to the Texas Lege in 2010.
A former San Antonio councilman, Larson was the only Republican to oppose the voting-restrictions bill championed by Gov. Greg Abbott. He's also criticized his party over recent state legislation barring the teaching of critical race theory and stopping social media companies from ejecting users for posting hate speech.
"Texas leadership has taken us back 100 years in just 8 months," Larson tweeted in September
. "Trying to make it harder to vote, censorship of social media and burning books they don’t agree with. No telling how much more damage they will do if they are left in charge."
Larson aligned himself with former House Speaker Joe Straus of San Antonio and recently encouraged the fellow moderate Republican to seek statewide office. In 2018, Larson faced down an unsuccessful challenge from an Abbott-backed conservative candidate.
Former Bexar County district attorney Nico LaHood has already said he'll run for Larson's seat as a Republican. So has Elisa Chan, a former city council member who resigned after a recording surfaced of her making homophobic comments.
Mark Dorazio, a member of State Republican Executive Committee and former Bexar County GOP chair, also filed paperwork with the Texas Ethics Commission showing his interest in running, the Texas Tribune reports
.
District 122, which spans north of San Antonio, is considered a GOP-safe territory.
