March 18, 2022 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market 

The company has been celebrating iconic imagery of Tex-Mex culture since its 2014 inception.

click image Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave. - INSTAGRAM / JEFFERSONBODEGA
  • Instagram / jeffersonbodega
  • Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.
Cheeky clothing line BarbacoApparel will throw a Saturday, March 26 birthday bash replete with giveaways, a local makers market and the debut of a brand new T-shirt and accessories line.

The soiree will be held at Jefferson Bodega, located at 1005 Donaldson Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. The first 50 folks onsite will receive a swag bag filled with exclusive BarbacoApparel merch.



The company has been celebrating iconic imagery of Tex-Mex culture since its 2014 inception. Owners Matthew Contreras, Nydia Huizar and Richard Diaz design shirts, prints and other accessories with puro flair.

Mobile kitchens Dogmatic and Dale Tamale will provide eats for the event, while the Bodega will offer its unique snacks and hard-to-find brews.

