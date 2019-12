This West Side tattoo shop is also getting in on the fun. From now through Friday, you can head here for a personalized 2x2 inch tattoo for $13, plus the $7 set-up fee. That’s right, you can get whatever you want as long as it’s in the specified size (though they can be flexible). Just keep in mind that color tattoos will be more. The best part is you can purchase a rain check for tattoos and piercings (just not dermal or genital) if you’re not free on Friday.Photo via Instagram / livethroughthistattoos