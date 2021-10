San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake 

click image Screen Capture / Google Maps

Popular Tex-Mex spot Cha-Cha’s has reopened as Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café.

Fans took it hard when beloved San Antonio Tex-Mex spot Cha-Cha’s permanently closed its doors of its Bandera Road restaurant. Now, four years later, a remade version of the eatery has opened with a new generation at the helm.Bania Ruiz, daughter of Cha-Cha’s founders Margarita and Ricardo Ruiz, has ushered in a new era for her family’s business that includes a menu overhaul, new location and new moniker: Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café, the San Antonio Express-News reports Though a few of the original eatery’s standbys made it onto the new menu — including caldo, fajitas, steak a la Mexicana, chalupas and six different types of enchiladas — Bania Ruiz has tapped into her culinary training to introduce a large offering of vegetarian-friendly eats, the daily reports.“I wanted to make sure that we represented the restaurant my family built while also making it my own,” said Ruiz, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin. “People want to start eating healthier now, so I am putting a lot of energy into that to make us a little bit different.”Along with plant-based dishes such as meatless burgers and chicken, Thai eggplant red coconut curry and a vegan pasta dish, Ruiz is also slinging what she calls “smoothies on steroids,” thereports. Diners can amp up their liquid fuel with organic ingredients such as mushroom powders, fruit, cocoa nibs, hemp powder and wheat grass.Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café, located at 6417 Evers Road, is open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.