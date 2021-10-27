San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake 

click image
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Popular Tex-Mex spot Cha-Cha’s has reopened as Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café.
Fans took it hard when beloved San Antonio Tex-Mex spot Cha-Cha’s permanently closed its doors
of its Bandera Road restaurant. Now, four years later, a remade version of the eatery has opened with a new generation at the helm.
Bania Ruiz, daughter of Cha-Cha’s founders Margarita and Ricardo Ruiz, has ushered in a new era for her family’s business that includes a menu overhaul, new location and new moniker: Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Though a few of the original eatery’s standbys made it onto the new menu — including caldo, fajitas, steak a la Mexicana, chalupas and six different types of enchiladas — Bania Ruiz has tapped into her culinary training to introduce a large offering of vegetarian-friendly eats, the daily reports.
“I wanted to make sure that we represented the restaurant my family built while also making it my own,” said Ruiz, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin. “People want to start eating healthier now, so I am putting a lot of energy into that to make us a little bit different.”
Along with plant-based dishes such as meatless burgers and chicken, Thai eggplant red coconut curry and a vegan pasta dish, Ruiz is also slinging what she calls “smoothies on steroids,” the Express-News
reports. Diners can amp up their liquid fuel with organic ingredients such as mushroom powders, fruit, cocoa nibs, hemp powder and wheat grass.
Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café, located at 6417 Evers Road, is open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
