San Antonio theater company Teatro Audaz debuts bilingual production Mariachi Girl this week 

The production features original music by Héctor Martinez Morales, with songs performed by San Antonio's Mariachi Azteca de América.

From March 4-6 and 11-13, Teatro Audaz will present the all-Latinx bilingual production, written by playwright Roxanne Schroeder-Arce with original mariachi music and lyrics by Héctor Martinez Morales.San Antonio’s own Mariachi Azteca de América will perform the songs.is the story of Carmencita, a 10-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a mariachi singer like her father despite his belief that only men can pursue the art form. When Carmencita reads a book about female mariachis, however, she realizes her dreams can come true.“Through its authentic music, colorful staging and lights,is a beautiful celebration of Mexican-American culture, San Antonio’s culture,” director JoJanie Moreno said in a statement. “We invite Teatro Audaz fans to bring the entire family and join us for this uplifting bilingual family drama about reaching for your dreams while still challenging long-held cultural traditions.”A special “talkback” with Schroeder-Arce, Moreno and the cast will follow the March 12 performance. That specific show will also include American Sign Language interpretation.“Teatro’s mission is to produce, showcase and respect the stories of our cultura,” said Laura T. Garza, executive artistic director of Teatro Audaz. “We believe [] does so.”