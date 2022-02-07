Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 07, 2022

San Antonio-tied Black Rifle Coffee Co. doubles ad budget for Joe Rogan as controversy swirls 

By
click to enlarge Black Rifle Coffee Co. has ties to San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / BLACKRIFLECOFFEE
  • Instagram / blackriflecoffee
  • Black Rifle Coffee Co. has ties to San Antonio.
Veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Co., known for serving its product with a side of right-wing marketing messages, is again staking out a controversial stand: doubling down on its support for inflammatory podcaster Joe Rogan.

As criticism swirls around Rogan for a series of controversial statements, Black Rifle founder Evan Hafer pledged to double his outfit’s advertising budget for The Joe Rogan Experience, the Washington Examiner reports. Rogan has caught recent flak for use of racial slurs against the Black community, spreading COVID-19 misinformation and declaring that wearing a mask is "for bitches."

No matter, the execs behind Black Rifle Coffee consider Rogan “a good friend and not just an ad partner,” Hafer told the Examiner. He added that Rogan “enjoys having long, complex conversations with various guests. Unfortunately, some people don’t have the intellectual capacity to understand that."

Okie dokie. A lot to unpack there.

Hafer, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier and Iraq-Afghanistan veteran, created Black Rifle in 2014, building a following via its pro-firearm, pro-military marketing messages. Though the java purveyor is rapidly expanding — including seven new SA-area stores — the brand is no stranger to ruffling feathers.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the company was forced to publicly denounce violent white nationalist groups who unofficially adopted its brand. That led to a mass exodus of far-right supporters for the business, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City but also has executive offices in SA.

Rogan’s show is under fire from musicians including Neil Young and India.Arie, who have demanded Spotify pull their music from the platform as long as it continues to carry the podcast.

Critics complain that Rogan primarily invites COVID-19 deniers and those questioning vaccines onto his shows to discuss the pandemic, the Washington Examiner reports. Rogan has since apologized and pledged to include other voices.

While Black Rifle officials told the New York Times in a July 2021 interview that they don’t want to “[double] down on the MAGA movement,” it appears that backing someone who's repeatedly made bigoted statements and provides a platform for COVID deniers is A-OK.

Roger that.

