San Antonio-tied Culinary Institute of America launches online master’s program in sustainabilty 

The Culinary Institute of America is now enrolling students in its new Sustainable Food Systems master's program.

Folks interested in renewable resources, waste reduction and responsible sourcing in the culinary space can now extend their education via a "sustainable food systems" master’s degree launched by the Culinary Institute of America.Now enrolling for Fall 2022, the online program is the first of its kind to approach sustainability issues through a food-focused lens, according to the esteemed cooking school. This is the CIA's third master's program, joining its master's degrees in food business and wine and beverage management.The CIA operates campuses in Hyde Park, New York, Greystone, California and San Antonio, offering majors in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science and applied food studies.The San Antonio campus opened in 2010, on the grounds of the Pearl multi-use complex.The online curriculum for the new program includes short, immersive in-person residencies in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York's Hudson Valley, providing opportunities for real-world experiential learning, according to the school.To enroll in the new master's program, students must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited U.S. institution or the international equivalent to a bachelor's degree.