Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-tied Last Bandoleros changes lineup ahead of March 2 show at Aztec Theatre 

By
click to enlarge Now a three-piece, the Last Bandoleros will release a new song later this month. - COURTESY PHOTO / LAST BANDOLEROS
  • Courtesy Photo / Last Bandoleros
  • Now a three-piece, the Last Bandoleros will release a new song later this month.
The Last Bandoleros has parted ways with guitarist Derek James, but members of the San Antonio-rooted band say they’re excited about their new configuration, set to debut next month.

The revamped Last Bandoleros will play its first live show as a three-piece Wednesday, March 2 at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre when the band opens for ’90s pop sensations the Gin Blossoms.



Last Bandoleros drummer Emilio Navaira IV — the son of the late Tejano legend who shares his name — talked to the Current from his home in San Antonio, where he’s gearing up for a move to Nashville to join his bandmates. Formed in the Alamo City during the 2010s, the group has built a steady buzz with a forward-thinking mix of styles, including power pop and Tejano, which the band christened “Tex-flex.”

The split with James, who shared vocal duties with the Last Bandoleros’ other members, was amicable and had been pending for a while, according to Navaira.

“He’s been on a different path, and he wants to pursue other things in life,” the drummer said. “It wasn’t a shock. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Navaira is a rock history enthusiast, so the discussion turned to another famous band who famously slimmed down from a quartet to a trio: Genesis. The British prog outfit even released an album called …And Then There Were Three….

Any chance Navaira will pull a Phil Collins and jump up front? After all, Navaira, like Collins, sings in addition to handling sticks for the group.

“I’m really happy playing drums in this band. Later on? You never know,” he said. “We might do a crazy mariachi record with all of us playing guitar and guitarrón.”

In the near term, though, the Last Bandoleros will release its first single as a trio, “California Moon,” at the end of the month.

“It’s lean and mean. We’re streamlining!” Navaira said, adding that the group will adjust vocal harmonies and arrangements live to reflect its new approach.

If anything, James’s departure may help the rest of the Last Bandoleros — guitarist and vocalist Jerry Fuentes and Emilio’s brother, bassist and vocalist Diego Navaira — rediscover their roots. The three grew up together in San Antonio, meeting James later in their journey.

“I’ve been playing with Jerry, Diego and my brother for 12 years. There’s something about the Texas thing,” Navaira said. “We grew up in the same time, in the same place. We know all the same stuff.”

The new lineup’s support of the Gin Blossoms comes as that band performs its New Miserable Experience LP in its entirety as part of a 30th-anniversary celebration.

$25-$50, Wednesday, March 2, 8 p.m., Aztec Theater, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. During Tool's show at San Antonio's AT&T Center, its songs took on new meaning Read More

  2. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Hiss Golden Messenger, Nile, Agent Orange and more Read More

  3. Toby Keith, Lady A, Styx and Ludacris performing at San Antonio Rodeo starting this week Read More

  4. Before 'Pepper' and MTV: An oral history of the Butthole Surfers' San Antonio years Read More

  5. Tejano Conjunto Festival returning to San Antonio's Rosedale Park May 16-22 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation