December 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio to gain four more Jersey Mike’s locations by spring of 2022 

By
Jersey Mike's is set to open four more San Antonio locations by next spring.
  • Jersey Mike’s is set to open four more San Antonio locations by next spring.
Sub savants, rejoice!

The Alamo City will gain at least four more Jersey Mike’s sub shops by next spring as part of a national expansion fueled by chain's pandemic to-go sales, the Express-News reports.



Today, the New Jersey-based chain operates more than 2,000 locations nationwide, including eight scattered around the Alamo City.

Jersey Mike's racked up “tremendous growth through COVID,” Area Director Steve Cullen told the daily. “Many businesses went down, but ours was all takeout, pick up at the door. And even if you went into the store, you were eight to 10 feet away.”

Cullen didn't specify where the new San Antonio locations will be located, other than to say the company prefers to open stores in suburbs rather than downtown areas.

