Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 19, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio veggie-based pizza spot Verve Pie to offer free ice cream the day before Thanksgiving 

By
click to enlarge Verve Pie offers flights of its non-dairy ice cream. - PHOTO COURTESY VERVE PIE
  • Photo Courtesy Verve Pie
  • Verve Pie offers flights of its non-dairy ice cream.
Newish plant-based pizza parlor Verve Pie will hold a guest appreciation day Wednesday, Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving — by offering free non-dairy ice cream.

The restaurant, located in the northeastern suburb of Cibolo, will offer the frozen treats from 3-9 p.m. to all who come through, no purchase necessary.



“Here at Verve Pie, we love all our guests,” Verve Pie co-founder Adriana Messina said in a release. “We wanted to show our appreciation and give out a special treat during these busy times, as people are getting ready for the holidays. We invite the entire community to take a short break from holiday preparation, and enjoy some of our crave-worthy ice cream.”

click to enlarge Verve Pie will hold a hold a guest appreciation day Nov. 24 featuring free ice cream. - PHOTO COURTESY VERVE PIE
  • Photo Courtesy Verve Pie
  • Verve Pie will hold a hold a guest appreciation day Nov. 24 featuring free ice cream.
Verve Pie serves up 10 plant-based pizzas, ranging from the traditional Margherita to a sweet pizza, The Bianca. The eatery also serves up nine non-dairy ice cream flavors, including an ice cream flight with samples of up to three flavors. It also features a full bar.

The new spot began serving in late August at 313 Schneider Dr. It's open Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Longtime San Antonio Tex-Mex eatery Tomatillos Cafe has reopened on the North Side Read More

  2. The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals. Here’s how you can help Read More

  3. Owners of San Antonio vegan eatery-dry bar HASH say they'll close without community help Read More

  4. Whataburger, Tomatillo's Cafe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  5. Northeast San Antonio spot Dashi will open new patio with Sunday food, drink and DJ event Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation