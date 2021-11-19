San Antonio veggie-based pizza spot Verve Pie to offer free ice cream the day before Thanksgiving 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Verve Pie

Verve Pie offers flights of its non-dairy ice cream.

Verve Pie will hold a hold a guest appreciation day Nov. 24 featuring free ice cream.

Newish plant-based pizza parlor Verve Pie will hold a guest appreciation day Wednesday, Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving — by offering free non-dairy ice cream.The restaurant, located in the northeastern suburb of Cibolo, will offer the frozen treats from 3-9 p.m. to all who come through, no purchase necessary.“Here at Verve Pie, we love all our guests,” Verve Pie co-founder Adriana Messina said in a release. “We wanted to show our appreciation and give out a special treat during these busy times, as people are getting ready for the holidays. We invite the entire community to take a short break from holiday preparation, and enjoy some of our crave-worthy ice cream.”Verve Pie serves up 10 plant-based pizzas, ranging from the traditional Margherita to a sweet pizza, The Bianca. The eatery also serves up nine non-dairy ice cream flavors, including an ice cream flight with samples of up to three flavors. It also features a full bar.The new spot began serving in late August at 313 Schneider Dr. It's open Wednesday and Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.