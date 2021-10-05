San Antonio Viet-Cajun eatery Pinch Boil House opens new location in Alamo Heights 

click image Instagram / pinchboilhouse

Folks who acquired a taste for Pinch Boil House’s Southeast Asian-inspired seafood and street fare now have a second location at which to indulge, this one in Alamo Heights.What began as a series of Viet-Cajun crawfish boils from co-owners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen has evolved into a mini-empire that's grown beyond the pair's downtown location.The new Pinch, located at 5130 Broadway, held its grand opening over the weekend, and will serve Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Happy hour, including discounted snacks, beers and wines, will run 3-6 p.m.The downtown spot, located on the ground level of The Rand Building, will remain in operation. However, it's now open for lunch only since the new Alamo Heights location includes dinner service.