February 04, 2022

San Antonio Zoo bringing back Meet Your Next Ex singles event this month 

click image The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its Meet Your Next Ex singles event. - INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOZOO
  • Instagram / sanantoniozoo
  • The San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its Meet Your Next Ex singles event.
It's a jungle out there when it comes to the dating scene these days. Which may explain why the San Antonio Zoo's gotten in on the action.

The zoo is looking to bring wild singles together for its Meet Your Next Ex event, held on Saturday, Feb. 12. The matchmaking soiree will feature specialty cocktails, speed dating, animal interactions and a swinging dance club — all in the name of looking for love.



Tickets for Meet Your Next Ex are $30 and include entry to the zoo and singles activities. Cocktails will be served from a cash bar, and food trucks will be onsite for peckish attendees. The 21-and-up event will run 7-10 p.m.

