January 17, 2022 News » San Antonio News

San Antonio Zoo honors Betty White with free admission for seniors, admission discounts 

click to enlarge Visitors check out a habitat at the San Antonio Zoo. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • Visitors check out a habitat at the San Antonio Zoo.
The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating former The Golden Girls star Betty White's wildlife conservation efforts on Monday for what would be her 100th birthday.

The “Thank You For Being a Friend” event includes free zoo admission for guests 65 and older and $8 admission for the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. San Antonio Zoo members can bring a guest free of charge as part of the promotion.

“Zoos and wildlife around the world lost a hero,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow told TV station KSAT. “Betty White understood and supported the efforts of zoos to educate the world as well as the work accredited zoos do to conserve wildlife across the globe.”

The San Antonio Zoo was ranked one of the Top 10 Best Zoos for Kids by USA Today and is the third-largest zoo in the nation. Discounts are available at the gate and can't be applied online.

Location Details San Antonio Zoo
3903 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 734-7184
General Services
Map

