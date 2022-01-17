San Antonio Zoo honors Betty White with free admission for seniors, admission discounts 

The “Thank You For Being a Friend” event includes free zoo admission for guests 65 and older and $8 admission for the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. San Antonio Zoo members can bring a guest free of charge as part of the promotion.
“Zoos and wildlife around the world lost a hero,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow told TV station KSAT. “Betty White understood and supported the efforts of zoos to educate the world as well as the work accredited zoos do to conserve wildlife across the globe.”
The San Antonio Zoo was ranked one of the Top 10 Best Zoos for Kids by USA Today and is the third-largest zoo in the nation. Discounts are available at the gate and can't be applied online.
