San Antonio Zoo will build one of nation's largest gorilla habitats as part of $65M expansion 

The San Antonio Zoo will soon be home to Congo Falls — a $15 million dollar exhibit that will be the largest gorilla enclosure in the nation.
For the first time in 32 years, the San Antonio Zoo will play host to gorillas.
The zoo's $15 million Congo Falls — the first phase of a $65 million expansion project — will be one of the largest gorilla habitats in the nation, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
An homage to the zoo’s last gorilla habitat of the same name, Congo Falls will fill two acres of underutilized space in the northwest corner of the park near Hildebrand Avenue and U.S. Highway 281, according to SABJ
The exhibit will feature a climate-controlled enclosure, a gorilla medical facility and elevated viewing areas for guests, the publication also reports. Additionally, the site will serve as a new gateway entrance to the park.
The first phase of the zoo’s expansion will be accompanied by an additional $15 million in infrastructure improvements.
The last gorilla to reside at the San Antonio Zoo was Mopie, who was moved to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC in 1990, according to FOX29 News
. Since then, the closest gorilla experience for Alamo City residents has been a three-hour drive away at the Houston Zoo.
The San Antonio Zoo hasn't yet announced a timeline and expected opening date for Congo Falls.
