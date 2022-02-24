San Antonio Zoo's annual adults-only gala and fundraiser returning on May 12 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
-
Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio attendees sample fare from a local restaurant at a past event.
Attention, party animals: the San Antonio Zoo’s annual adults-only food fest will bring together more than 50 area restaurants for a Thursday, May 12 fundraiser.
Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is returning for its 26th year, offering attendees the chance to drink and dine while romping around the zoo's grounds from 7-10:30 p.m.
“The hospitality industry was hit very hard and still has not fully recovered from COVID related issues," San Antonio Zoo President & CEO Tim Morrow said in a release. "By attending, our guests are helping the zoo and local restaurants that are looking for new customers.”
The event will benefit the San Antonio Zoological Society, the nonprofit that operates the zoo and its Center for Conservation and Research, along with Will Smith Zoo School and Kiddie Park.
Zoo-La-La! tickets start at $85 and are available for through the zoo’s website
. VIP experiences are also available, offering guests early entry to the event, private parties on the Great Lawn and entry to the Africa Live! exhibit, where visitors can get face-to-face with the zoo’s hippo residents, Timothy and Uma.
Zoo supportes looking to wine and dine at Zoo-La-La! can save $20 on general admission with the promo code SAVE20, but need to act fast. The code is only valid for the first 500 general admission tickets and isn't applicable towards the VIP experience.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.