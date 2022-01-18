San Antonio Zoo's Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser is back to help us process breakup bitterness 

The San Antonio Zoo's feeding frenzy Valentine's Day fundraiser is back for a third year.
This Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo knows what the Alamo City wants: vengeance.
The zoo is bringing back its wildly popular Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser for a third year. Because why should lovebirds have all the fun on Valentine's?
As a way to process post-breakup bitterness, participants can spend $10 to name a cockroach after an ex, which will then be fed to one of the facility's resident animals. Anyone feeling particularly resentful can spend $25 to name a rodent.
So that the herbivores aren't left out, there's also the option to spend $5 for vegetable naming rights.
Last year, cockroaches, rodents and veggies were fed to animal species including the Komodo dragon, crowned crane, okapi, king cobra and more.
Each donor will receive a customizable Cry Me a Cockroach certificate, as well as an emailed video of a cockroach, rodent or vegetable being fed to an animal. This year, the zoo is also offering a limited number of personalized video messages to those willing to pony up $150.
Though the fundraiser is tied to Valentine's Day, the zoo doesn't discriminate. If you're looking to unleash pent-up animosity toward an ex-friend or former boss, Cry Me a Cockroach can also channel that animosity.
“We are very excited to bring back this Valentine’s favorite to exes from all over the world,” Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
“The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is a perfect way to rid that negative energy and contribute to securing a future for wildlife in doing so. The cockroaches used and humanely pre-frozen rodents are already part of the animals' typical diets. These cockroaches and rats really are the unsung heroes of the food chain."
