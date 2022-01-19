Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s 2022 Cowboy Breakfast will again be a private event due to COVID-19 

By
click to enlarge The 2020 Cowboy Breakfast served 12,000 egg tacos to hungry locals. - ISMAEL RODRIGUEZ
  • Ismael Rodriguez
  The 2020 Cowboy Breakfast served 12,000 egg tacos to hungry locals.
The Cowboy Breakfast — the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo — will be a private event for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, the Express-News reports.

The annual gathering draws thousands of San Antonians, some lining up as early as 4:30 a.m., by offering free breakfast tacos ahead of the rodeo. It was last publicly held in January 2020, two months before COVID-19 swept the United States.



The 2022 iteration will distribute 6,500 tacos to the San Antonio police and fire departments, Cowboy Breakfast Foundation officials told the daily. Each precinct will be able to pick up the tacos at St. Philips College's new culinary school on Friday, Jan. 28.

In last year's private iteration, the group delivered tacos to local nonprofits that helped the community during the pandemic.

The breakfast relies on sponsors and volunteers to facilitate the festivities, which fund scholarships for St. Philip's College culinary arts students. This year marks its 44th edition.

